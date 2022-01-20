Police question cousin of 17-year-old Eastpointe girl who has been missing for more than 2 weeks

There have been multiple new developments in the disappearance of a 17-year-old from Eastpointe. Zion Rachelle Foster was last seen on Jan. 4 at her home in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe, according to authorities.

DETROIT – There have been multiple new developments in the disappearance of a 17-year-old from Eastpointe.

Zion Rachelle Foster was last seen on Jan. 4 at her home in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe, according to authorities.

A person of interest in the case, Foster’s 21-year-old cousin, turned himself in to police Wednesday (Jan. 19) night.

Zion Foster is still missing. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds, officials said. She was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform, they said.

A private investigator has stepped in and is offering up new clues in the case.

“I am nervous about a phone call. I am nervous about a knock at the door. I am praying, pleading that it is good news,” Ciera Milton, Foster’s mother, said.

Ad

Milton said she has been living a nightmare since her daughter went missing. Foster left her home with her 21-year-old cousin that night.

Milton said she asked the cousin several times where her daughter is. She said he won’t tell her.

A private investigator out of Chicago who specializes in human trafficking contacted the Local 4 Defenders with photos of the cousin’s Acura on Jan. 10 in Detroit and Hazel Park. Then the car was spotted on Jan. 13 in Waterford but there were no photos of Foster in the car.

Detroit police said they have recovered that car and are very concerned about Foster.

Read: Family searches Detroit neighborhood for missing teen

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police, Eastpointe police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.