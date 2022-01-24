Youth pastor from St. Clair County charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 4 children

KIMBALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A youth pastor from St. Clair County has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of at least four children, officials said.

Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in late 2021 after allegations about the sexual assault of a child, they said.

The investigation centered around a youth pastor at The River Church in Kimball Township, according to authorities.

Detectives said four victims have been linked to sexual abuse allegations. The alleged incidents date back to 2014.

The investigation report was forwarded to prosecutors for review, and William Stefan Wahl, 27, of Port Huron, was taken into custody Friday (Jan. 21), according to officials.

Wahl was arraigned on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of aggravated indecent exposure, one count of distributing sexually explicit, visual or verbal matter to a minor, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Bond was set at $25,000, with no 10%.

Anyone with information about this case or possible additional victims is asked to call police at 810-987-1738.