24º

Local News

Should the old water tower in St. Clair Shores be demolished?

City council member David Rubello fights to save old water tower

Evrod Cassimy, Reporter/Anchor

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: St. Clair Shores, Macomb County, News, Local, Local News, St. Clair Shores Water Tower, Water Tower, David Rubello, St. Clair Shores City Council
St. Claire Shores city council member David Rubello finds the old water tower in the city to be a bit nostalgic. It’s been around for as long as he’s called the town home.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Some people can’t imagine St. Clair Shores without the water tower that’s been there since the 1920s -- others are wondering why it’s still there.

The water tower is obsolete and tearing it down would be cheaper than maintaining it. If you drive through St. Clair Shores, the water tower is hard to miss.

At nearly 100 years old, it has seen some better days. Now, the city is trying to determine what to do with it.

The issue came up on city council’s agenda on Wednesday (Jan. 19). St. Clair Shores City Council member David Rubello finds the old water tower to be a bit nostalgic.

“That water tower has been part of our community since before we were a city,” Rubello said.

The city council discussed demolishing the non-functioning tower. Rubello wants it to stay.

“That landmark, as a boater, I can see that from the lake, OK? So, at times, I look from the lake -- I look to see where I’m at,” Rubello said.

The water tower is no longer in use. Rust needs to be removed, a bit of repair, a fresh coat of paint, and likely some foundation work.

Rubello estimates the repairs to cost close to $400,000. To demolish the tower would cost far less, at around $40,000.

Read: More local news coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Evrod Cassimy is the morning anchor for Local 4 News Today. He joined WDIV in August of 2013. He is an award winning journalist and a six-time Emmy Award nominee. Evrod was born in Michigan but grew up in the Chicagoland area.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter