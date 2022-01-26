13º

Police release sketch of man who tried to abduct 12-year-old boy at Canton bus stop

Man linked to white car, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A composite sketch depicting the man suspected of trying to abduct a 12-year-old boy on Jan. 19, 2022, in Canton Township. (Canton Police Department)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have released a sketch of the person suspected of trying to abduct a 12-year-old boy at a bus stop in Canton Township.

The incident happened at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 19) at the bus stop in the 51000 block of Mott Road, according to authorities.

A student was standing at the bus stop when a man tried to grab him, officials said. The boy was able to fight the man off and flee the area, police said.

The man is described as being about 30 years old and 6 feet tall with a thin build, a clean-shaven face and short, blond, spiked hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants, officials said.

Authorities have linked the man to the white Ford Taurus pictured below.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch or has information about the case is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

A car linked to an attempted abduction on Jan. 19, 2022, in Canton Township. (Canton Police Department)

