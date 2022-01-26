15º

Senior apartment complex catches fire on I-75 and East Warren Ave

No injuries to report as fire was contained

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Fire units responded to a high-rise apartment fire Tuesday (Jan. 25) at a senior living facility on I-75 and East Warren Avenue.

Residents were evacuated as some sat in their cars while others stood outside.

The Fire Department did fast and professional work as they swiftly got water upstairs to the ninth floor where the fire had risen; the fire was contained to that one floor as residents continued to make their way outside.

Seniors that heard the alarm were told to evacuate the high-rise.

“I just heard the alarm go off, and then my wife and I came outside from the fifth floor, and we sat on down,” said resident William Hagwood.

No injuries to report as the fire was contained in the smoke-filled building.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

