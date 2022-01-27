Jail inmate sentenced for murder of Wayne County Cpl. Bryant Searcy

DETROIT – An inmate at the Wayne County Jail has been sentenced for murdering Cpl. Bryant Searcy, who was inspecting cells at the time of the attack.

Deandre Williams, 28, of Detroit, was being held at the jail on carjacking charges, officials said. Around 10 p.m. Sept. 2, 2020, Williams attacked Searcy while the corporal was on duty inspecting jail cells, according to authorities.

Deputies got to the location after the violent struggle and found Searcy unresponsive, they said. Searcy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

“The horrific murder of Cpl. Bryant Searcy is a reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officials face every day,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “This case is a stark example of this reality. Our hearts go out to his his family.”

Williams was charged Sept. 9, 2020, with first-degree premeditated murder, murder of a police officer and felony murder. He was also charged with unarmed robbery (of jail keys) and escaping a jail through violence.

On Jan. 4, 2022, Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 50-75 years in prison. The other counts were dismissed Thursday (Jan. 27) at the sentencing hearing.

Williams also pleaded guilty to carjacking and felony firearm in a different case. He was sentenced to 15-30 years in prison for the carjacking charge and two years in prison for the firearm charge.

The sentences in both cases will be served concurrently, authorities said.