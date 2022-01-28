17º

LIVE

Local News

Oakland University apologizes after mistakenly telling thousands they earned huge scholarships

Scholarships equaled $12K a year for four years

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Oakland County, Oakland University, News, Local, Local News, Scholarships, Scholarship, Students, University, College, Education
The college admissions process is already extremely stressful for students, and what happened earlier this month at Oakland University made it even more stressful. In January, 5,500 students were told they received close to full-ride scholarships -- only to be told later that it was a mistake.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The college admissions process is already extremely stressful for students, and what happened earlier this month at Oakland University made it even more stressful.

In January, 5,500 students were told they received close to full-ride scholarships -- only to be told later that it was a mistake.

A glitch with Oakland University’s undergraduate student application system left some prospective students thinking they were getting a full ride.

The email stated the students were eligible for the Platinum Presidential Scholar Award, $12,000 a year for four years, Oakland University’s highest award. A correction was issued within two hours.

Read: Central Michigan University’s admissions director out after scholarship error

All qualified for varying levels of scholarships, but not the presidential level.

School officials said the message went out inadvertently when staffers were testing a new messaging technology.

A similar incident happened at Central Michigan University and they are honoring the full-tuition scholarships. Oakland University said that’s not feasible in their case.

Read: Central Michigan University’s admissions director out after scholarship error

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Education: B.A. in Communications/Post Grad in Advanced Journalism

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter