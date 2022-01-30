St. Clair Shores police investigating officer-related shooting

New video is giving a different perspective of an officer-related shooting that happened on Friday night in St. Clair Shores.

It all began as a police chase and ended up with shots being fired and a suspect taken into custody following a standoff with officers.

The incident started in Grosse Pointe Shores as a traffic stop.

Neighbors saw and heard one car speeding down the street and a police car with flashing lights not too far behind.

Then, more police cars followed, followed by shouting in the distance and shots being fired.

Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital.

Grosse Pointe Woods police said an officer was trying to pull over a car for a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

After a lengthy attempt, police ended the pursuit.

Then, St. Clair Shores police saw that same driver turn.

The investigation is ongoing.