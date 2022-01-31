Woman struck by car, killed in Bloomfield Township parking lot

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman was struck by a car and killed over the weekend in a parking lot in Bloomfield Township, police said.

Officials were called around 1:20 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 30) to the parking lot of Nino Salvaggio on Telegraph Road.

Police said an 83-year-old man was driving a Lincoln MKC east through the back parking lot of the store when he struck a 50-year-old woman, who was walking.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash, police said. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.