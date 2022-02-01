Detroit police: 18-year-old girl hospitalized after being repeatedly run over in school parking lot

Police are investigating an attack in a school parking lot that left a teen in critical condition. An 18-year-old girl was repeatedly run over by a vehicle on Monday (Jan. 31) on the city’s east side, according to police.

“It’s terrible. It breaks your heart. I really feel for her. She’s fighting for her life and we plan to get to the bottom of it. Absolutely,” Detroit police Cpt. Kim Blackwell said.

A man walking his dog discovered the teen’s body just before 9 a.m. Monday morning in the parking lot of Fisher Magnet Upper Academy. She was found unconscious and rushed to an area hospital.

“There were a lot of cameras in the area. We don’t have the best footage from the school,” Blackwell said. “But we’re definitely looking into any Ring doorbells in the area. If anyone saw anything, speaking with witnesses and those that live in the area.

The assault happened before school started, police said. Investigators have identified the teen and are trying to reach her family.

They believe she knows the person, or people, who attacked her. Police also believe she was brought to the school parking lot and run over.

“You should definitely turn yourself in. Before we come and we find you because that’s what we plan to do. We plan to find out who do this and bring this young lady to justice,” Blackwell said.

“The school campus is safe, and the incident is non-school related. Our leadership is fully cooperating with authorities while they investigate this matter.” Detroit Public Schools Community District

