Arrests made in Texas, Kansas after woman shot, man killed at Eastpointe apartment

Dennis Carlton Evans is charged in connection with a Jan. 27, 2022, shooting in Eastpointe.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police have arrested two people -- a man in Texas and a woman in Kansas -- linked to a shooting that left a woman injured and a man dead at an Eastpointe apartment.

The shooting happened at 4:38 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 27) at an apartment complex in the 16400 block of 10 Mile Road, according to Eastpointe police.

Woman, man shot

When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman lying on the ground next to her vehicle. She was suffering from gunshot wounds, but somewhat responsive, authorities said.

Officials took the woman to a nearby medical facility, where she is stable.

Ad

Police also found Dorian Raphael Mitchell, 37, of Eastpointe, lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

2 arrested

Detectives investigated the shooting and identified Dennis Carlton Evans, 60, of Eastpointe, as a suspect. They said he was arrested without incident in San Antonio, Texas.

His friend is being charged as an accessory, police said. She was taken into custody without incident in Kansas.

Officials said there’s still work to be done on the case, including extraditing Evans and/or his friend.

Charges

Evans is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, possession of firearms by a felon, delivering/manufacturing 50-449 grams of narcotics and three felony firearm violations.

Ad

The woman arrested in Kansas has been charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. Her name will be released at a later date, police said.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100, extension 1028.

Previous coverage

Police are searching for a man in Eastpointe who is believed to have shot and killed a man, and shot and injured a woman.