Police: Manhunt underway for suspected shooter in Eastpointe

Police are searching for a man in Eastpointe who is believed to have shot and killed a man, and shot and injured a woman.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of fatally shooting a man and shooting and injuring a woman in Eastpointe.

Authorities say that a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds near an apartment complex on 10 Mile Road, just west of Gratiot Avenue.

The man who was shot reportedly died as a result of his injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital, and her condition is unclear at this time.

Police have not released more details about the shooting or what led to it. Authorities did say, however, that they are looking for 61-year-old Dennis Evans, who they believe to be the shooter. The suspected shooter is believed to be driving a 2019 black Kia Optima with the license plate EBH5813.

The wanted man is pictured in the video report above.

Ad

Anyone with information can contact Eastpointe police at 586-777-6700.

More: Local news