Oakland University cancels classes, all non-essential activities ahead of massive snowstorm

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland University has declared a snow emergency and canceled all non-essential activities and classes on Wednesday (Feb. 2)

Vehicles on campus are required to be moved to designated snow emergency lots. Facilities hosting non-essential university activities including the Oakland Center, Kresge Library and the Recreation Center, will be closed.

The snow emergency will be in effect between 10 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday. All vehicles on campus must be moved to designated lots, which include covered levels of the P-29 and P-32 parking structures and the Ann V. Nicholson and Matthews Court student apartment parking lots.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday any vehicles in non-designated lots will be towed at the owners’ expense.

