People brave roads to have some winter fun in Livingston County.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – With most schools closed Wednesday (Feb. 2), some families are spending the snow day on the slopes.

Whether the day is used for making snow or major snow events, Mt. Brighton Ski Resort always pays close attention to the weather.

For snow days like today and Thursday (Feb. 3), the Ski Resort is all hands on deck.

“All snow is good snow,”- said Mt. Brighton General Manager Mike Giorgio.

Mt. Brighton may have state-of-the-art snow-making capabilities, but it doesn’t compare to the real thing.

“It’s definitely a treat,” said a father out with his kids.

“Makes it a little more magical,” said a mother out with her children.

Apparently, the fresh snow also tastes better, and it’s days like this that bring people to the slopes.

“Mother nature kind of advertises our business for us,” Giorgio said. “So it’s, it’s really easy. When people start to see the snow in their background, then they get, you know, the schools are closed. They want to come out and play.”

While some may want to play more than others, the goal is to make snow day memories that will last a lifetime.

“So, we get to go early, having good conditions out there, and the fact that it’s also not too cold is kind of like the perfect storm,” said a father out with his kids. “No pun intended.”

Mt. Brighton says the best part about the wet and heavy snow is it stays longer, so it helps them make an excellent base for those skiers and snowboarders.