Warren residents deal with massive snowstorm in variety of ways

WARREN, Mich. – The city of Warren was hit pretty hard by Wednesday’s (Feb 2.) winter storm. Though multiple inches fell, everyone has dealt with the weather in their own way.

It’s been a busy day for Irko Kozak in Warren, who had to shovel his driveway not once but twice.

“First round of snow was the toughest,” Kozak said. “It was the heaviest, slushy. This is the second time I’m out right now. So, I’m going to play it by ear to see how it goes.”

It seems like it’s a never-ending chore as the snow continues to fall in Michigan, but for Michele and her nephew Tyler, it’s an excellent time for a dog walk.

“Feels pretty good to get out in fresh air, Michele said. “I’ve kind of been waiting for a big snowfall anyway. So, it feels good. The dogs love it.”

Michele was told not to show up to her nanny job, and Tyler even got a snow day out of the whole ordeal.

“I like it because I don’t have to go to school, and that’s pretty fun,” Tyler said.

With one more day away from school because of the weather, the possibilities are endless.

“Kind of just sat at home and watched tv, played with the dog outside, and helped my grandpa in the yard,” said Tyler. “I kind of like the weather.”

Everyone that Local 4 spoke to says they expected more snow to fall in the coming days. Remember, the snow is not done falling just yet, as Wednesday was just the beginning.