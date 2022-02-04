Detroit man uses 4-wheeler to help seniors keep driveways, sidewalks clear of snow

Throughout the state today, people were digging out, clearing driveways, and working to get things back to normal. We’re also seeing the kindness of neighbors shining through by helping seniors who can’t get out and shovel the snow themselves.

DETROIT – Throughout the state today, people were digging out, clearing driveways, and working to get things back to normal.

We’re also seeing the kindness of neighbors shining through by helping seniors who can’t get out and shovel the snow themselves.

People are cleaning off cars and clearing sidewalks in Southwest Detroit. You couldn’t help but notice Mario Flores on a four-wheeler.

“Out having fun and out helping others in the snow,” Flores said. “I see people out shoveling the snow, you know, help them out if they need it. If they say, ‘yes, go ahead,’ I’ll shovel everybody’s driveway and sidewalk, and everybody likes that.”

And that’s important because Flores knows some older people can’t get out of the snow as it is too heavy and too icy for them to clear.

Ad

“I’m on my way to my mom’s house to plow her snow because she has diabetes,” Flores said. “Some people can’t do it by themselves, and so, I am here to help.”

Flores is not just helping out neighbors on his street either.

“This is a Yamaha Grizzly 700,” Flores said. “I have a plow on there to have fun with it.”

He’s been buzzing from one end of Southwest Detroit to the other, looking to help anyone that needs it and enjoy himself while he works to help make a difference.

“You get to do doughnuts while you’re working and have fun with it,” Flores said.

For helping so many, Flores deserves a nice cup of hot chocolate to go with those doughnuts.

“I love it,” Flores said. “I wish we would have more snow.”