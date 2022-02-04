Morning Briefing Feb. 4, 2022: Why parts of SE Michigan didn’t get as much snow as expected; Google invests in Detroit

We missed out on the worst of this week’s storm that extended from Texas to parts of New York.

Over in Southeast Michigan, we received snow -- but with widely varying amounts. Generally, the Northwestern half of our area received 6-12 inches of snow Wednesday. However, the Southeastern half got 3-5 inches, which generated quite a few nastygrams directed at meteorologists.

Let’s take a deep dive into what happened.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that Google is joining the automaker’s effort to transform a once-dilapidated Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.

Read more here.

The city of Detroit has extended the deadline for contracted crews to remove snow from the streets, due to the way the Wednesday-Thursday snowstorm played out.

Learn more here.

Elisa Volcic was killed walking home from Stoney Creek High School in October when she was hit by a car driven by another student. Now, the city and school district are working together to make crosswalks safer in that area.

See the story here.

Changes are coming to how the child tax credit works, and it all starts with how you file your taxes.

Here's what you need to know.

Michigan reported 18,803 new cases of COVID-19 and 327 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 9,401.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Wednesday include 239 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,999,416, including 30,170 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,980,613 cases and 29,843 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.