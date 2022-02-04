Metro Detroit weather: Rough roads and bitter cold after the snow

Neighborhood streets are always the last to get cleared or treated and so the worst conditions you’ll find is just getting out of the neighborhood this Friday morning. The highways and byways are in pretty rough shape early this morning around Metro Detroit as temps have dipped into the single digits to low teens and wind chills will be near, and at times, subzero. The additional snow yesterday and dropping temps have created dangerous driving conditions as you head out and about so plan on some extra time on your commute and don’t forget to bundle up. It’s a good time to remind everyone to make sure you have winter survival gear in the car too just in case you get stranded or have to be out in these elements for a while. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less if you are not layered and bundled up.

Sunrise is at 7:43 a.m.

It is mostly cloudy to start and will be mostly cloudy most of the day and our temps will struggle without much sunshine. Look for highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees under partly sunny skies at best and wind chills in the single digits most of the day which is more of a result of the cold air rather than a brutal wind and those winds will keep drawing more cold air into Metro Detroit all day today and really all weekend. The winds are NNW 5-10mph and we may see a few flakes and flurries after the sun sets tonight.

Sunset is at 5:52 p.m.

After a busy couple of weather days, it will mainly be just cold and mostly dry through the weekend. Again, a few flakes will fly tonight without much of a problem leaving a dusting in a few spots and then skies will start to clear out overnight which will allow for that bitter cold to set up first thing Saturday.

The weekend

We will get plenty of free Vitamin D in the way of sunshine tomorrow mixed with some cloud cover, but morning lows will be near 0 degrees and wind chills will be subzero without much of a breeze. Highs will hit the low 20s around Metro Detroit with winds SSW 5-10mph.

Sunday will be a bit warmer but it’s also going to be less bright and sunny with a few late day flakes and flurries. We will awake to temps in the upper single digits to low teens and then finish the day in the mid to upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries.

The winds do pick up on Sunday SW 10-18mph and that will keep wind chills in the dangerous zone and it might be a good idea to check on the neighbors or family members who cannot shovel out or struggle in the winter months.

Next week

We will be near 30 degrees Monday with a chance for a few flakes late in the day with nothing more than a dusting to an inch Monday night.

Other than that, snow chances reappear late Wednesday and Thursday and this doesn’t look to be a huge storm yet, but one we will watch and keep you posted.

