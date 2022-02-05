Water main break along Detroit, Grosse Pointe border causes big mess for weeks

16º

Priya Mann

Kayla Clarke

A water main break along the Detroit Grosse Pointe border is causing a big mess and trouble for people living in the area. And it’s been like that for days. It’s happening right in the neighborhood of Mack and Gateshead, just a few blocks from Moross on the city’s far east side.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A water main break along the border of Detroit and Grosse Pointe is causing a big mess and causing trouble for people living nearby.

The issue has been going on for weeks. It is happening in the area of Mack Avenue and Gateshead Street, just a few blocks from Moross Road.

Like many others, Julie Beutel is still digging out from this week’s storm.

“In front of my house was a lake, especially when these two sprouted,” Beutel said.

Beutel said the water main break started three weeks ago.

“On the inside of this ring, the whole street collapsed. It was a sinkhole,” Beutel said. “Initially I figured, ‘Oh, this is an emergency they’ll be right out.’ Then it was two and a half weeks later.”

Beutel said she called the city several times and crews finally made it out on Wednesday. After repairing the water main break, workers discovered a second leak.

“We have our crews work around the clock 24 hours investigating,” David Ridgeway, Detroit Planning and Investigations Manager, said.

