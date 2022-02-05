Water main break along Detroit, Grosse Pointe border causes big mess for weeks

A water main break along the Detroit Grosse Pointe border is causing a big mess and trouble for people living in the area. And it’s been like that for days. It’s happening right in the neighborhood of Mack and Gateshead, just a few blocks from Moross on the city’s far east side.

The issue has been going on for weeks. It is happening in the area of Mack Avenue and Gateshead Street, just a few blocks from Moross Road.

Like many others, Julie Beutel is still digging out from this week’s storm.

“In front of my house was a lake, especially when these two sprouted,” Beutel said.

Beutel said the water main break started three weeks ago.

“On the inside of this ring, the whole street collapsed. It was a sinkhole,” Beutel said. “Initially I figured, ‘Oh, this is an emergency they’ll be right out.’ Then it was two and a half weeks later.”

Beutel said she called the city several times and crews finally made it out on Wednesday. After repairing the water main break, workers discovered a second leak.

“We have our crews work around the clock 24 hours investigating,” David Ridgeway, Detroit Planning and Investigations Manager, said.

