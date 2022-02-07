Redford Township police arrest 3, recover weapons after shooting

An AR-15 linked to a Dec. 11, 2021, shooting in Redford Township, police said.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Redford Township police arrested two men and a woman, and recovered loaded weapons, after hearing gunshots in December, officials said.

The incident happened at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 11. While on patrol, Redford Township officers said they heard gunshots and went to investigate.

As they checked the area, police said they found the vehicle involved with the shooting in the area of Woodbine Road and Elmira Street.

A vehicle involved in a Dec. 11, 2021, shooting in Redford Township, police said. (Redford Township Police Department)

Officers chased two men and a woman across Telegraph Road on foot, and all three were eventually taken into custody, according to authorities.

While recovering evidence from the shooting, police said they found a loaded AR-15 and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

An officer taking a suspect into custody after a Dec. 11, 2021, shooting in Redford Township, police said. (Redford Township Police Department)

A 9 mm handgun discovered after a Dec. 11, 2021, shooting in Redford Township, police said. (Redford Township Police Department)

The arrests were made before the crime was ever reported to 911, according to Redford Township police.