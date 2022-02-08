Detroit tackles blight: Residents celebrate as vacant home is demolished

For decades, people living in Detroit neighborhoods have been forced to live next to vacant and abandoned homes. Not only does it tank their property values, it is also dangerous. Now change is coming for people who have pleaded for help cleaning it all up. After years of waiting for abandoned homes to either be demolished or stabilized, the work is officially being done thanks to Proposal N.

“Proposal N was a proposal that was recently passed, voted on by residents, to really put funds and money towards demolishing and stabilizing homes in neighborhoods that really need the most help,” Ryan Foster said.

A home on Caldwell Street on Detroit’s east side was one of those homes. Pamela Harris has lived in the neighborhood for 38 years.

“I’m so excited. Let me tell you, my knees are trembling,” Harris said. “I am really happy.”

Harris will be just as happy because the demolition work doesn’t stop there. Up next, 419 additional planned demolitions and 320 stabilizations are scheduled. It’s enough to bring a tear to Harris’ eyes. She has wanted the homes removed for 18 years.

“I’m happy because we finally got someone to pay attention to us and tear the houses down. It’s very important to us,” Harris said.

The work done Tuesday is part of the city’s blight removal program as promised by Proposal N. Harris has big plans for what she wants for the soon-to-be empty lot.

“I would like to get the lot and I would like to build on it and use it for a lot of kids in the community,” Harris said.

She’s ready to buy the property and take back ownership of her neighborhood.

