New Center Plaza Apartments residents demand answers after elevator sits broken for 7 months

DETROIT – Residents living in New Center Plaza Apartments in Detroit say the elevator has been broken for seven months and they are becoming extremely frustrated.

“The elevators have been down for a long time,” said New Center Plaza resident Steve Rimmer. “I’m not sure what’s going on with it. I know people are dealing with it with health issues, and they’re suffering right now.”

Local 4 was told that the elevator has been out of service so long because a broken sewer pipe caused flooding that damaged parts beyond repair.

Rimmer said that residents who have addressed management about the issue have been hit with nothing but steep rent increases. Ray Debates is the landlord.

“The rent increases came because Chubb Insurance denied the claim,” Debates said.

“So it’s our fault?” Rimmer said.

Debates said a new elevator has been ordered but they have been delayed in shipping.

“We ordered this new elevator back in like September,” Debates said. “It’s taken this long; we cannot snap our fingers and get the elevators fixed. We had to order a brand new elevator. Everybody knows about the supply chain issues.”

Both men were able to come to an understanding that the job will be done.

“On Feb. 23, you will see a crane here bringing new equipment through the roof. I can call the elevator company right now as my witness that this is happening,” Debates said.

Local 4 will provide an update on this story when one becomes available.