13 face drug charges after DEA raids house in Detroit

A search warrant executed by the DEA on Griggs Avenue led to 13 people being charged with drug and money laundering crimes. A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office claims there was a conspiracy to sell 500 grams of cocaine, meth, marijuana, and both real and fake versions of the dangerous drug fentanyl.

“I saw all those automobiles lining up the street this morning,” said resident William Grasstee. “I thought it was a funeral. What I find out now, people down there don’t know how to be good citizens.”

Grasstee has lived on the block since 1965. He said the people in the house that was raided had only recently moved in.

“I would see a lot of strange cars there, and then they’ll stop like this and talk to one another,” Grasstee said. They’ll take their time before they move.”

Out of the 13 people who were arrested, nine have been arraigned.

“I figured drugs were involved,” Grasstee said. “I didn’t know about the money laundering.”

While officials were searching the home in Detroit, similar warrants were executed at other locations in Michigan and in Phoenix, Arizona.

The DEA is still searching for four suspects.