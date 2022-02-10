Milford driver dies after failing to stop at tracks, colliding with train, police say

MILFORD, Mich. – A Milford woman died Wednesday after she failed to stop her car at a railroad crossing and collided with a train, police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 9) at the railroad tracks on Old Plank Road, just inside the Milford limits, according to authorities.

Investigators said a 64-year-old woman was driving north on Old Plank Road and didn’t stop for a train, which was heading southeast.

The collision with the train caused life-threatening injuries to the woman, who was the only person inside the car, police said.

She was taken to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, where she died from her injuries, according to officials.

There’s no indication that the crossing signals weren’t working properly at the time of the collision, authorities said.

Milford police asked drivers to use extreme caution at all railroad crossings because while cars can stop quickly, trains cannot.

Michigan State Police officials will assist with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Milford police at 248-684-1815.