Residents of Waterford Square Apartments say they haven’t had hot water since year started

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents at Waterford Square Apartments in Waterford Township say they’ve been without hot water since the beginning of the year.

“I’ve got Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and bronchitis, and I’ve been boiling water,” said resident Robert Martin. “It’s nice today, but I just can’t take this cold.”

A spokesperson for the apartment complex said one of the building’s two hot water tanks failed and affected one building in its complex.

“You should not be able to put your hand in that water, and I’d be willing to stick my face in that water,” said resident Patrick. “It’s lukewarm.”

Jamie Zelkowski lives in the complex and said they get hot water a quarter of the time.

“Daily, I don’t know if It’s going to take five minutes to get hot water or 15 or if I’m not going to at all, Zelkowski said. “I guess a big part of why I made a huge fuss is because I work from home. If I don’t have to be anywhere, I can wait 2/12 hours for hot water.”

The spokesperson for the apartment complex said when the hot water tank failed the complex deployed all resources to get it fixed. Repairs to the second tank are underway, according to the complex.

