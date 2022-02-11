Live Updates: Day 5 of US-Canada border trucker blockade; Windsor seeks injunction to remove protestors

WINDSOR, ON - FEBRUARY 09: Protesters against vaccine mandates with trucks and other vehicles adorned in signs and Canadian flags gather on ON-3 near Ambassador Bridge on February 9, 2022 in Windsor, Canada. Protesters have shut down the bridge between Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario since Monday. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

DETROIT – As demonstrations by truck drivers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate stretched into its fifth day on Friday, wreaking havoc at the US-Canada border, Windsor officials are hoping a court gives them the power to physically remove protestors.

As of Thursday, the Ambassador Bridge was basically deserted. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Thursday calling on Canadian authorities to resolve the Ambassador Bridge closure.

“I’m not weighing in on the substance, I’m not going to get into Canadian government policy, but the fact of the matter is this is compromising and jeopardizing many jobs in the state of Michigan,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Friday, Canadian media reported that protestors would re-open one lane of the Ambassador Bridge as an “act of good faith.”

The bumper-to-bumper demonstration by the self-proclaimed Freedom Truck Convoy entered its fourth day Thursday at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries. Similar delays were reported at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

While the Ambassador Bridge remains closed, traffic has been successfully re-routed to the Blue Water Bridge. And while there are still delays, it’s not the 10-mile backup that we saw Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out that he has been in a series of meetings in what he refers to as the illegal blockades and occupations and that it must come to an end.

It’s not just the politicos calling for an end to this business group on both sides of the border that are calling on the Canadian government to end this now.

Ford, GM, and Stellantis are already feeling the effects.

“It’s a deteriorating situation, and the longer it persists, the longer it’s going to be to make up for any lost production,” said Matt Blunt, the American Automotive Policy Council President.

