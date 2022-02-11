Windsor seeking injunction to end blockade

The busiest international crossing in North America is deserted. Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates for their industry and mandatory quarantines have essentially blockaded the Ambassador Bridge.

“I’m not weighing in on the substance, I’m not going to get into Canadian government policy, but the fact of the matter is this is compromising and jeopardizing many jobs in the state of Michigan,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

It’s not just the politicos calling for an end to this business group on both sides of the border that are calling on the Canadian government to end this now.

Ford, GM, and Stellantis are already feeling the effects.

“It’s a deteriorating situation, and the longer it persists, the longer it’s going to be to make up for any lost production,” said Matt Blunt, the American Automotive Policy Council President.

The convoy of about 75 who showed up in Windsor is part of a more significant effort in Canada. About 500 truckers are still in Ottawa. So far, the only movement against them is a court order preventing them from honking their horns which they were doing every hour on the hour.

While the Ambassador Bridge remains closed, traffic has been successfully re-routed to the Blue Water Bridge. And while there are still delays, it’s not the 10-mile backup that we saw Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tweeted out that he has been in a series of meetings in what he refers to as the illegal blockades and occupations and that it must come to an end.

His administration is offering up its support to all the provinces that need it.