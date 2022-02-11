Michigan man killed by deputies after attacking them with hatchet, police say

Michigan State Police at the scene of a Feb. 10, 2022, officer-involved shooting in Ellis Township.

ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man was shot and killed when he attacked deputies with a hatchet during a welfare check, officials said.

Deputies from the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office were called at 11:52 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 10) to a home on Afton Road in Ellis Township to check on a woman, according to authorities.

The woman had contacted family members and told them she was in trouble. When deputies arrived at the home, Aian Thomas Tracy, 32, attacked them with a hatchet, police said.

Shots were fired, and Tracy was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

One deputy was struck with the hatchet and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities asked Michigan State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting. An autopsy is scheduled in Grand Rapids, and the investigation continues.