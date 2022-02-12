Wayne County health officials expect to rescind mask mandates in schools by Feb. 28

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Health officials in Wayne County announced that it expects to end its emergency order requiring masks in schools by Feb. 28.

The county cited “a continuing downturn in new daily cases.” It said the most significant decline in cases occurred over the last week.

Currently, the Wayne County Health Department recommends a layered approach to COVID that includes wearing masks in indoor spaces, social distancing, frequent handwashing, increased ventilation and vaccination.

The Wayne County Health Department said it continues to closely monitor key indicators and will provide updates to enable schools to plan accordingly.

