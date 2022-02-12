37º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Wayne County health officials expect to rescind mask mandates in schools by Feb. 28

County cites a ‘continuing downturn in new daily cases’

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Wayne County, News, Education, Schools, Mask, Mask Mandates, Wayne County Health Department, COVID, COVID-19, Coronavirus

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Health officials in Wayne County announced that it expects to end its emergency order requiring masks in schools by Feb. 28.

The county cited “a continuing downturn in new daily cases.” It said the most significant decline in cases occurred over the last week.

Currently, the Wayne County Health Department recommends a layered approach to COVID that includes wearing masks in indoor spaces, social distancing, frequent handwashing, increased ventilation and vaccination.

The Wayne County Health Department said it continues to closely monitor key indicators and will provide updates to enable schools to plan accordingly.

Read: Oakland County will end school mask mandate on Feb. 28

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter