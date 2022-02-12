37º

You might see a delay in delivery for some Girl Scout Cookies

Cookie baker faces supply chain issues

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Girl Scouts are gearing up to start their annual cookie sales under some challenging circumstances. While the demand is always high, this year the supply is being affected by the same factors that have led to shortages of other products.

Girl Scouts will start selling cookies this weekend and recently the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan got the news from the company that bakes the cookies that some will be in short supply.

Little Brownie Baker in Louisville, Kentucky‚ can’t guarantee delivery of certain cookies. The Girl Scout S’mores, Adventurefuls, and Samoas are in shortest supply

People who order the cookes will still get them, but there could be a delay.

Click here to find Girl Scout cookies near you.

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

