Detroit police believe teen killed in shooting due to horseplay with gun

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on Detroit's east side. Police believe two people may have been playing with the gun when it went off.

DETROIT – A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night at a residence on Detroit’s east side, police said.

A about 7 p.m. Saturday, Detroit police believe two people were playing with a gun, which caused it to go off. At least one bullet reportedly struck a 14-year-old boy, killing him, inside a home on Chatsworth Street near East Warren Avenue and Alter Road.

Officials say the teen’s parents were not home when the shooting occurred. There were, however, “people of adult age” in the house at that time, according to police.

Detroit police also say the a preliminary investigation leads them to believe the 14-year-old’s friend was at the home, but his direct involvement is unknown at this time.

No other details have been provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

