DETROIT – A man kicked open a locked door and stole items from a Detroit gas station after an employee confronted him for not paying, police said.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 12) in the 14400 block of East Warren Avenue.

Detroit police said the gas station is a Project Green Light partner. They are searching for the man in the photo above.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.