Chesterfield Township man faces homicide charges after dumping woman’s body in street

New information in the death of a Chesterfield Township woman whom police found lying in the road Sunday, Feb. 13; Investigators say it was a homicide made to look like an accident. The new developments are in a story we first reported last night as John Galvan was charged with several crimes, including homicide.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was caught on video dumping a woman’s body from a truck and running it over in Chesterfield Township.

That woman has been identified as Teresa Sanchez. Police found her lying in the road on Feb. 13. in the area of 24 Mile Road and Sass Road.

Officials said it was a homicide made to look like an accident. Now, 42-year-old John Galvan is facing multiple charges.

“This is an unfortunate domestic incident,” said Melvindale Police Chief Brian Bassett. “It’s an isolated incident. We don’t see any threat to the community as a whole.”

Charges include reckless driving causing death, manslaughter with a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, and driving with a suspended license.

Police took Galvan into custody without any issue.

“When we made contact with the suspect, there was not any resistance,” Bassett said. “Nothing like that.”

Initially, the suspicious death was believed to be a pedestrian accident, but that was soon revealed as part of an alleged cover-up.

“It’s still a tragedy, but I hope that we will be able to bring justice to the victim quickly,” Bassett said.

Galvan is currently at the Macomb County jail. He’s been given a bond amount of $500K.