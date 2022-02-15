Mysterious death prompts investigation into woman’s body dumped in Chesterfield Township intersection, one person in custody

In the early hours Sunday (Feb.13) morning, a 911 call went to police claiming there had been a pedestrian accident at the intersection of Burgess Lane and Hiddenbrook Drive. Monday (Feb. 14) night, police have a man in custody, and it’s the surveillance video from nearby homes that captured what really happened.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – In the early hours Sunday (Feb.13) morning, a 911 call went to police claiming there had been a pedestrian accident at the intersection of Burgess Lane and Hiddenbrook Drive.

Monday (Feb. 14) night, police have a man in custody, and it’s the surveillance video from nearby homes that captured what really happened.

“When our firefighters and police officers arrived, they quickly determined they didn’t believe that was the situation,” said Chief Brian Bassett.

Surveillance cameras on nearby homes captured the incident, but we were allowed to look at one video but not record it.

A pickup truck pulls up to that intersection and dumps a body in the middle of it. A single man then hops into the truck, runs the body over, and takes off.

Ad

About 40 minutes later, the truck returned, except this time it had two men in it. Police say it was a father and son duo. It’s the father who calls 911. As the police arrive, the son then takes off.

Read: Body of Chesterfield Township woman found lying near intersection; 2 residents in custody

Police say the victim is a 42-year-old woman who lived with the son at a home just a few blocks away. Tonight (Feb. 14), the father has been questioned and released by Chesterfield Township police, but his 42-year-old son is in the Macomb County Jail. We are not identifying him because he has not been charged yet, but he has a criminal history and is currently on probation. An autopsy is pending, but police say she was dead on the scene when they arrived.

Ad

“We anticipate arraigning this suspect within the next 24 hours,” Bassett said. “We’ve been working with the Macomb County Prosecutors Office.”