Homemade ‘Drano bomb’ explosion forces evacuations in Dundee, police say

Crews evacuated homes in Dundee near where a small, home made chemical bomb reportedly went off.

DUNDEE, Mich. – A small explosion caused evacuations on a residential street in Dundee, according to officials.

Police reported Tuesday night that a homemade “Drano bomb” exploded on Rawson Street, near Tecumseh Street and Ann Arbor Road.

Crews reportedly evacuated homes in the area as a precaution after a second device was found at the scene. No injuries were reported from the chemical explosion Tuesday.

Michigan State Police sent a hazmat team to the area to help remove the chemicals. Residents are reportedly being offered off-site shelter.

No other details have been provided at this time.

More: Local news