Video shows Redford Township police chasing, arresting attempted carjacking suspect

Images from a Redford Township police chase and arrest linked to an attempted carjacking on Dec. 14, 2021.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Redford Township police released body camera video that shows officers chasing and arresting a suspect in an attempted carjacking case.

Officials said the carjacking attempt was made at 1:12 a.m. Dec. 14. Police were called to the scene after reports of shots being fired, they said.

“A subject said he was possibly robbed, and now he thinks that (someone) might be shooting,” a dispatcher can be heard saying in the video.

“I’m just scrapped up,” a victim told police. “He hit me with a gun.”

Officers searched the area and located the suspect, who can be seen running away in dash camera video.

“Hey, be careful,” one officer said. “He was grabbing his right pocket.”

Authorities said the man grabbed his gun while officers were in pursuit, but eventually threw the weapon onto the freeway.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Police retrieved a loaded .45-caliber handgun from the freeway after an extensive search, according to authorities.

“I have the weapon,” an officer says at the end of the video.

You can watch the full video that was released by Redford Township police below.