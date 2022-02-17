Redford mom demands answers from school district after her 8-year-old son with autism wandered home from school by himself

A Redford mom is demanding answers from the school district tonight after her eight-year-old son with autism wanders away from school and walks home. Not only that, he didn't have his coat or his backpack in below-freezing temperatures.

REDFORD, Mich. – A Redford mom is demanding answers from the school district tonight after her eight-year-old son with autism wanders away from school and walks home. Not only that, he didn’t have his coat or his backpack in below-freezing temperatures.

His mom says it’s about a 15-minute walk that crossed three major roads.

When Christi Greenwalt popped back in at home Tuesday (Feb. 15) before picking up her son from school, she noticed something strange. Her 8-year-old son was already home.

“He’d walked home on his own, across three main roads,” said Greenwalt.

Liam has autism and has an aide assigned to him for the entire school day. On Tuesday, his mom says the normal aide was out, and he had a different one given to him. Christi Greenwalt went to Beech Elementary for answers.

Ad

“They said, ‘how long had they been looking for him?’” said Christi Greenwalt. “I told them about 20 minutes. I had no phone call. ‘You’ve been looking for my son for 20 minutes, and I had no phone call?’ This was about 45 minutes after his principal said she saw him at the lunch table.”

Greenwalt says not only should they have called her when Liam went missing, but they also should have called the police.

“I’m very proud, and I’m thankful that he did remember how to get home,” Christi Greenwalt said. “That is the only positive that has come out of this situation. But, anything could have happened. He could have got hit by a car or caused a car accident, other people could’ve got hurt, or someone could have picked him up.”

Christi Greenwalt said she did call the police, and they told her they got calls about a boy walking alone. Officers who responded to the call said they couldn’t find him.