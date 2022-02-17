Winter storm arrives on time for Winter Blast festival, which kicks off this weekend in Royal Oak

Winter is coming, and in Royal Oak, the timing is absolutely perfect. The weather has been all over the place over the last 24 hours, but have no fear, on the weekend, it’s going to be perfect weather for the Winter Blast. It’s a Detroit tradition that dates back to the early 2000s.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Winter is coming, and in Royal Oak, the timing is absolutely perfect.

The weather has been all over the place over the last 24 hours, but have no fear, on the weekend, it’s going to be perfect weather for the Winter Blast.

It’s a Detroit tradition that dates back to the early 2000s.

“I mean back to you know, back to the Super Bowl days and in 2005 getting ready for the Super Bowl,” said Event Producer Jon Witz.

Read: Winter Blast festival kicks off this weekend in Royal Oak

Ad

Now, the Detroit tradition has a new home in Royal Oak.

“The atmosphere in Royal Oak is great because there’s 60 to 70 restaurants within walking distance that you can just jump in and out of the festival with it being free admission,” Witz said. “The interaction between downtown and the festival is going to be great.”

In addition to the food within walking distance, the Winter Blast brings a variety of food trucks, along with marshmallow roasting for a sweet treat to warm you up.

The ice sculptures (now sponsored by Henry Ford Health) are also back this year, which is fitting as their brand new medical center is the backdrop of the Winter Blast.

“Winter blast is such a great event, and it really fits with our vision to, you know, to spread health and wellness and be a part of the community,” said Henry Ford Health System Operations Director Sal Lograsso.

The fun all starts on Friday at 4 p.m. It will run through Sunday, wrapping up at 8 p.m. If you can’t make it this weekend, the ice rink will stick around in Royal Oak at the Farmers Market for the next three weekends.