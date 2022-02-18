24º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Bloomfield Township firefighters still working to put out hot spots after Oakland Hills Country Club fire

Historic clubhouse believed to be total loss

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Oakland Hills Country Club, Oakland Hills Country Club Fire, Bloomfield Township, Oakland County, Fire, Flames, Video, Local, Local News, News
Fire crews were back at the Oakland Hills Country Club putting water on hot spots after a massive fire ripped through the clubhouse on Thursday. The mutual aid didn’t leave until after 12 p.m. Friday but as of 5 p.m. Friday (Feb. 18) the fire is still not completely out. Only the Bloomfield Township Fire Department remains.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Fire crews were back at the Oakland Hills Country Club putting water on hot spots after a massive fire ripped through the clubhouse on Thursday.

The mutual aid didn’t leave until after 12 p.m. Friday but as of 5 p.m. Friday (Feb. 18) the fire is still not completely out. Only the Bloomfield Township Fire Department remains.

Read: Fire destroys historic clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club: ‘It is heartbreaking’

The rubble that remains of the clubhouse is a heartbreaker for those who revere the old building as something much more than a golf clubhouse.

Icicles hang from the broken-out windows in the 15-degree temperatures and yet water cascaded down the steps of the century-old golf sanctuary.

“We’ll stop flowing water for a little bit and when it flares up in the spots we can start hitting those spots that are hard to see sometimes. You just have to let them flare up a little bit,” Bloomfield Township battalion fire chief Kevin Cardinale said

Read: Complete coverage on the Oakland Hills Country Club fire

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter