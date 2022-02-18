Bodega with fresh market, café, full-service bar to open in Detroit’s Brush Park in March

DETROIT – A new market, café and bar is opening in Detroit’s Brush Park this March.

Brush Park Bodega will open to the public in mid-March at 2671 Brush Street, within Bedrock’s City Modern development. The bodega will offer a fresh market, stocked with a variety of Michigan-made and locally sourced products. It will also feature a rotating, onsite-prepared café menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner meals and a full-service bar with a curated selection of beer, wine, and liquor, both available to enjoy in-store or takeout.

“We’re excited to bring to Brush Park a local, convenient market with all the essentials, as well as exciting products from Detroit and Michigan vendors. Our goal with the concept was to make the entire shopping experience a whole lot more fun,” said Marcus Perez, Co-Owner/Founder of Brush Park Bodega. “As part of the Bodega’s development team and a Detroit resident as well, this project is especially meaningful to me, one that I’m sure will be a beneficial addition to the area.”

The Bodega will offer delivery and pickup options, e-enabled purchasing, quick-delivery, and in-store drinking and dining to make it all a bit more fun experience.

The Bodega ownership group is thrilled to open their first location and has eyes on further scaling the concept. Prior to opening, Brush Park Bodega is planning giveback initiatives with local charities as well as neighborhood senior citizen centers, special shopping extras and other community offerings.

“Brush Park Bodega perfectly complements the progress made in City Modern,” said Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s Senior Vice President of Leasing. “Both the modern convenience and locally-sourced products will fill a missing gap in the neighborhood to support the growing number of residents.”

