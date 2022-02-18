Video: Unfinished apartment complex catches fire in Commerce Township

An apartment complex that was still under construction in Commerce Township caught fire on Friday. Authorities say that all workers were able to exit the building unharmed.

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An apartment complex that was still under construction caught fire Friday in Commerce Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the unfinished Barrington Apartments caught fire near North Pontiac Trail and Welch Road. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire as of early Friday afternoon.

All of the workers at the site were able to exit safely and are unharmed, officials said.

The fire comes just one day after a fire broke out at the nearby Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, despite cold and wet weather that struck Southeast Michigan this week.

