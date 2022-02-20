New sculpture to greet visitors to Detroit’s Belle Isle Park

Detroit artists and brothers Erik and Israel Nordin have built a sculpture made of glass and steel called “One World ... Under Michigan Stars.” The artwork will be on display at the park’s Ralph Wilson Gateway. Photo provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

DETROIT – A new sculpture is greeting visitors to the Belle Isle Park in Detroit this year.

Detroit artists and brothers Erik and Israel Nordin have built a sculpture made of glass and steel called “One World ... Under Michigan Stars.” The artwork will be on display at the park’s Ralph Wilson Gateway, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.

“The Ralph Wilson Gateway will be the starting point for many journeys along the Iron Belle Trail that connects communities across the region and the state of Michigan,” said J.J. Tighe, director of parks and trails for the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation. “This beautiful art sculpture will welcome visitors on Belle Isle and is an amazing addition to this special place to start any adventure on the island and beyond on the Iron Belle Trail.”

The gateway is said to serve as the southern trail of the state’s Iron Belle Trail, which is currently under construction and runs from Belle Isle to the “far western tip of Ironwood in the Upper Peninsula,” officials said. The more than 2,000 mile trail is reportedly considered the longest state-designated trail in the U.S.

You can learn more about the Iron Belle Trail here.

