Chief: Cause of Oakland Hills Country Club fire still unknown; hot spots still visible

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The cause of the destructive fire that burned through the historic Oakland Hills Country Club last week is still a mystery.

The fire broke out on Feb. 17, the the midst of a winter storm, and completely engulfed much of the structure, with fire officials calling it a “near total loss.” (See video here)

The Bloomfield Township Fire Department has been working to extinguish hot spots that remain from the fire and will be on site until the fire is completely put out.

“The cause and origin of the fire is still unknown at this time. Beginning on Monday the fire will be investigated for cause and origin by the Bloomfield Township Fire Department Fire and Life Safety Division in conjunction with the Oakland County Sheriff Fire Investigation Unit. This investigation will take time given the amount of damage to the structure and the precautions that will need to be taken for the safety of the investigators,” the fire department said in a statement Sunday.

The club’s South Course reopened in 2021 after closing for two years for a $12 million renovation. You can see the renovations here. The club opened in 1916, and the South Course opened for play in 1918.

The Oakland Hills Country Club hosted several major golf events, like the 2008 PGA Championship won by Padraig Harrington. Team Europe defeated Team USA, led by Hal Sutton, in the Ryder Cup at the club in 2004. Tiger Woods played for the Americans.

