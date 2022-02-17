Watch live: Oakland Hills Country Club ablaze in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A country club in Oakland County appears to have caught fire on Thursday.

Video from the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township shows the massive building on fire, despite wet weather sweeping across Southeast Michigan.

So far, police have not disclosed any details about the fire or what caused it.

The Oakland Hills Country Club appears to have caught fire on Feb. 17, 2022. (WDIV)

The Oakland Hills Country Club caught fire on Feb. 17, 2022 (WDIV)

The country club reopened in 2021 after closing for two years for a $12 million renovation. You can see the renovations here.

The country club’s South Course opened for play in 1918.

