PizzaPapalis won’t reopen longtime location in Detroit’s Greektown

DETROIT – After more than three decades, the PizzaPapalis location in Detroit’s Greektown area is closing up shop.

The longtime Chicago-style deep dish joint from Detroit won’t reopen its location in Greektown, which has been open since 1986. The restaurant confirmed the news with Local 4.

PizzaPapalis says it’s asking people to visit its location in Rivertown, about two miles away, at McDougall and Jefferson Avenue.

“We’ve been at the Greektown location for 36 years and due to the pandemic, resulting in fewer dining customers, labor shortages, and the lack of lunch trade - it was time,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

The restaurants five other locations will remain open.

