School district making mask optional for Northville Public Schools

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Northville Public Schools held a special board meeting Monday (Feb. 21) night about its mask mandate, voting to make masks optional for students and staff.

The board was finally able to decide, but the encounter was a very heated board meeting with passionate people on both sides of the debate.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its mask guidance based on current COVID conditions. It’s still a hot topic of debate on if schools should follow through.

“Cases will rise, and cases will fall again, and the masks will have nothing to do with that,” said a man speaking during the school board meeting.

“I would ask the board to consider changing the mask guidance for the preschool program until vaccines are available for this age group,” said a woman who spoke during the school board meeting

The Northville Public Schools Board of Education voted to let students and parents decide if they want to mask up in school or not. Other districts statewide will soon have to make a similar decision.

About 65 parents showed up to voice their opinions, with some parents not cooperating by choosing not to wear a mask at the mic.

“I’m 6 feet away from the mic,” said the maskless woman.

However, the most compelling words came out of the mouths of students themselves.

“I do sports in a mask,” said a male student. “I sing in multiple choir programs in a mask for hours and hours a day, and I’ve never had any issues. Mask don’t limit your oxygen levels and stuff like that. That’s all just some crazy conspiracies, guys.”

“I’m worried that kids and teachers will fear or judge me without my mask,” said a young kid. “I want to hear my friends. I want to see smiles, and I want to breathe fresh air.”

Masks will still be required on school buses no matter what, and students who once tested positive for COVID will also have to keep their masks on at all times.