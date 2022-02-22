Woman who just spent year in Detroit describes fear of living in Ukraine right now

A woman who just spent a year in Detroit and left weeks ago to return to Ukraine spoke with Local 4 to talk about living with the fear of possible Russian invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized two pro-Russian regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states. The move is broadly seen as a sharp escalation that could be a precursor to Russia invading.

DETROIT – A woman who just spent a year in Detroit and left weeks ago to return to Ukraine spoke with Local 4 to talk about living with the fear of possible Russian invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized two pro-Russian regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states. The move is broadly seen as a sharp escalation that could be a precursor to Russia invading.

Amid United States warnings that Russia is trying to manufacture an excuse to invade Ukraine, Russian separatists now claim that Ukrainian forces have launched an unprovoked attack against them -- claims that Ukraine and the West sharply deny.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s national security advisors assembled at the White House on Monday after NBC News confirmed that U.S. intelligence shows Putin has already given the order to invade Ukraine.

Ad

There are also reports that Russia has assembled a hit list of Ukrainians it plans to kill or imprison after an invasion. Russia denies this.

All of the rumors and rhetoric are making everyday life stressful for Ukrainians, as well as their friends and loved ones in Metro Detroit.

Natalia Gusak was in Detroit for a year-long scholarship at Wayne State. She just returned home to Ukraine.

Gusak spoke with Local 4′s Paula Tutman on Monday from her apartment in Kyiv. Three weeks ago, she was in Detroit, completing research as a Fulbright Scholar at Wayne State University.

She’s afraid to stay in Ukraine, but unable to leave as those around her evacuate.

“I will stay here because my son is in the hospital,” Gusak said.

She’s trapped. Her 16-year-old son is experiencing complications from COVID.

“It is a little bit stressful,” Gusak said. “There is some panic.”

As an intellectual and a scholar, she has used her voice to fight for democracy, and that makes her a target for an authoritarian regime. In fact, this week there was a commemoration of the anniversary of the slaughter of students who dared speak up.

Ad

“I do remember 2014,” Gusak said. “I worry about this. People were going to protest against the policies of our former president, and they killed them.”

During her year in Detroit, she made a huge impact volunteering for Safehaus in Warren, a residential treatment facility for teenagers in crisis.

Her friends at Safehaus are terrified for her safety.

“I am deeply troubled,” said Dr. Roman Kolodchin, the CEO of Safehaus.

Gusak said she’ll keep quietly to herself in her small apartment, hoping the worst won’t happen.

“I’m afraid about the future of my child,” Gusak said.