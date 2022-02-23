Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $1.7M Fast Cash jackpot

Trying out a different Fast Cash game paid off for a Macomb County woman when she won a $1.7 million Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky 37-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Puritan Liquor Stop, located at 16046 Puritan Avenue in Detroit.

“I usually play the Wild Time Fast Cash games but decided on the Lucky 7′s game this time,” said the player. “When I looked the ticket over and saw I’d won the jackpot, I was very excited! It was a great feeling.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.

Available Fast Cash games are:

Wild Time Progressive – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

20X The Cash – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Diamond Wild Time Progressive – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Money Match – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $4,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Mega Money Match – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Doubler Wild Time Progressive – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $6,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Jackpot Slots – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Lucky 7s – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $4,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Super Lucky 7s – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $9,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000.

Jumbo Jackpot Slots – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot plus $250,000.

Fast Cash prizes never sell out and there is no waiting for a drawing as all games are played immediately.

In 2020, players won more than $64 million playing Fast Cash games.

Fast Cash games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

