I-75 construction to resume in Oakland County on Friday: What to know

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Our brief respite from I-75 construction is coming to an end in Metro Detroit, with closures beginning once again in Oakland County starting this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says that the I-75 modernization project is picking up again on Friday, Feb. 25, after pausing for several weeks for the winter.

Starting on Feb. 25, there will be temporary road closures through that weekend, and more permanent closures that will last through the 2022 construction season.

Temporary closures

On Feb. 25, crews will close I-75 in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop at Square Lake Road to begin the bridge demolition of the overpass at Gardenia Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

Crews will begin closing ramps to I-75 at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and begin closing lanes at 10 p.m. I-75 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west onto I-696, to northbound Woodward Avenue, to eastbound Square Lake Road, then back to northbound I-75.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound Square lake Road, to southbound Woodward Avenue, to eastbound I-696, then back to southbound I-75.

Starting Feb. 25, ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road. Ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

Officials say that entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will stay open from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road for local traffic.

Several ramp closures will be in place for the weekend demolition project, but they will remain in place for months once the project is complete.

Same closures the following weekend

MDOT says the same closures will be in place for the weekend of March 4-6 to complete the demolition of the overpass at Gardenia and Lincoln avenues.

Officials say 13 Mile Road will be closed between Stephenson Highway and Agnello Street during that project.

Long-term closures

Starting on Monday, Feb. 25, all eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed through the end of the 2022 construction season, which is expected to end in mid-November.

On Feb. 25, both directions of 12 Mile Road will be closed under I-75 through mid-November for construction on a new diverging diamond interchange. Through traffic will be closed on 12 Mile Road between Stephenson Highway and Dartmouth Street.

Learn more: MDOT to build diverging interchange at I-75 and 12 Mile in Madison Heights

On the weekend of Feb. 25-28, MDOT will install a traffic shift on I-75 from 12 Mile Road to just north of 13 Mile Road, officials said. Both directions of the freeway will share the southbound lanes, with two lanes open for each direction.

From Feb. 28 through mid-November, the 11 Mile Road exit and entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed. The 12 Mile Road exit and entrance ramps to both northbound and southbound I-75 will also be closed during that time.

