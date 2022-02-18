I-275 rebuild project to restart Monday: What to know

A four-year project to rebuild a portion of I-275 will resume on Monday, Feb. 21, after a short winter season pause on construction.

MDOT says the second year of the Revive 275 project include rebuilding southbound I-275 from 6 Mile Road to Northline Road with both directions of traffic on northbound side. There will also be bridge and ramp work on the southbound side.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 25, crews will be working daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on northbound I-275 with rolling right-lane closures from Northline Road to 6 Mile Road, along with temporary ramp closures as crews prepare for the upcoming traffic shift.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 26, through March 5, northbound I-275 will have one lane open from Northline Road to 5 Mile Road for crews to move the concrete barriers from the left shoulder into the northbound lanes so traffic can share the northbound and southbound lanes. Southbound I-275 will have two lanes open from 7 Mile Road to Northline Road. There will be intermittent ramp closures for pavement marking applications.

On Saturday, March 5, crews will begin shifting southbound traffic onto the reconfigured northbound lanes and will be intermittently closing the ramps to southbound I-275 as part of the traffic shift.

By Monday, March 7, northbound and southbound I-275 will have two lanes open between Northline Road and 6 Mile Road. Northbound barrels will begin near Eureka Road while southbound barrels will begin near 7 Mile Road. All on and off ramps will be accessible with median crossover ramps except when crews are working on specific ramps.

The 4-year project started in July and is expected to be fully completed by 2024, with multiple phases. The $270 million project includes repair of 65 bridges and 24 miles of freeway, from Will Carleton Road to Six Mile Road. (View previous coverage/maps here)

According to MDOT, I-275 is nearly 50 years old, and original concrete pavement has been paved over with asphalt. I-275′s bridges are also nearly 50 years old, and bridge surfaces, barriers, piers and beams all need repair work.